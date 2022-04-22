HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Hampton is looking to break a world record on Friday to celebrate Earth Day, and it’ll air on the “Today” show!

Starting around 7:45 a.m., a crowd at the Buckroe Community Garden will gather to break the Guinness World Record for most people watering plants simultaneously, joining cities and organizations across the country in participating. It was one of several sites picked to be featured on “Today.”

You can join by bringing a watering can.

WAVY meteorologist Ricky Matthews is actually there and wil have live coverage coming up on Fox 43.

The watering is scheduled to start around 8:35 a.m. on “Today.”