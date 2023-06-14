HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Council is set to approve additional fines for going over the speed limit in certain residential streets.

The new ordinance Tuesday night would utilize Virginia code 46.2-878.2 to impose an additional $200 fine for drivers on the roadways, joining other cities such as Newport News, Williamsburg, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake in adopting the fine program.

This comes after multiple complaints from residents in several neighborhoods, who had concerns about safety due to speeders. City public works staff conducted traffic studies and identified these streets for the additional fines.

Northampton Drive from Todds Lane to Burton Street

Gilbert Street from King Street to Eagle Point Road

Michaels Woods Drive from Locksley Drive to Big Bethel Road

Silver Isles Boulevard from Old Buckroe Road to Hall Road

Farmington Boulevard from Todds Lane to Estate Drive

Westview Drive from Saunders Road to a dead end

Charlton Drive from Mercury Boulevard to a dead end

Big Bethel Road from Mercury Boulevard to Todds Lane

To qualify, the roads had to have a posted 35 speed limit or less, have 1,000 vehicles or more in 24 hours traveling it, and see 85% of the vehicles traveling 10 mph above the posted speed limit, the city says.

The ordinance is part of council’s consent agenda, so it’s expected to pass Tuesday night. Once approved, city workers would start installing signs about the new fines immediately after.

Interim Chief of Police Orrin Gallop said officers will be assigned to help enforce the new limits, taking them away from other duties, but enforcement was needed due to the significant amount of safety concerns from residents.

The fines could be suspended by the court with the completion of 20 hours of community service, the city says.