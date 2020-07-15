Hampton to provide free masks, hand sanitizer as part of community outreach effort

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton officials announced on Wednesday that the city will be providing COVID-19 prevention supplies to the more vulnerable communities.

Residents in the Aberdeen, Carybrook, and Old North Hampton neighborhoods can pick up free masks and hand sanitizer on Friday, July 17, and on Monday, July 20. Pick up locations include Y.H. Thomas Neighborhood Center and West Hampton Community Center with drive-thru available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hampton is participating in the Virginia Health Equity Project in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. The goal is to distribute nearly 20,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to vulnerable communities.

