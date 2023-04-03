HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton is having multiple events to showcase Youth Violence Prevention Week.

The events are to educate, remember victims, share resources, offer recreation and pull the community together.

Expression Contest : young people can express through the arts how they feel about youth violence by creating works on the theme “Walking in Hope” and they may win a pair of shoes. The contest is open to people aged 10-17, and the deadline is April 19. Read the rules and enter.

: young people can express through the arts how they feel about youth violence by creating works on the theme “Walking in Hope” and they may win a pair of shoes. The contest is open to people aged 10-17, and the deadline is April 19. Read the rules and The Reunion of Hope : a family reunion-style afternoon will kick off the week at Gosnold’s Hope Park on Sunday, April 23, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. that begins with remembrances of people affected by violence but moves into a celebration of faith, family, and purpose. The people who register by April 14 will receive a special Reunion of Hope t-shirt.

: a family reunion-style afternoon will kick off the week at Gosnold’s Hope Park on Sunday, April 23, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. that begins with remembrances of people affected by violence but moves into a celebration of faith, family, and purpose. The people who by April 14 will receive a special Reunion of Hope t-shirt. Hope, Hampton, Football : on Monday, April 24, Y.H. Thomas Neighborhood Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Games of 7-on-7, including mentors and police officers will square off. Registration is on-site.

: on Monday, April 24, Y.H. Thomas Neighborhood Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Games of 7-on-7, including mentors and police officers will square off. Registration is on-site. Hope After Dark : Wednesday’s Hope After Dark is a mix-and-mingle social night for grassroots organizers to engage, connect and learn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 26 at Bar Louie. Join a podcast with Powered by Virginia Radio. Appetizers provided. Must be 21 or older. Registration

: Wednesday’s Hope After Dark is a mix-and-mingle social night for grassroots organizers to engage, connect and learn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 26 at Bar Louie. Join a podcast with Powered by Virginia Radio. Appetizers provided. Must be 21 or older. 2023 Urgency of N.O.W. Gala of Hope: dinner and a celebration will culminate the week’s activities on Friday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. The Gala of Hope held at the Hampton Roads Convention Center will feature R&B and soul singer-songwriter Leela James. Formal attire is preferred. Limited seats; registration is required by April 14.

Also during the week, middle- and high-school students will meet with businesses, entrepreneurs, and community partners to learn business and financial literacy in a pep rally/resource fair environment. This is a school field trip and is not open to the public.

The Office of Youth and Young Adult Opportunities sponsors the Urgency of Now. Registration information can also be found at hampton.gov/HopefulHampton

For more information about getting involved or volunteering, contact Latiesha Handie or 757-727-2730.