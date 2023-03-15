HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A community discussion is being held to discuss the relocation of Hampton’s carousel.

The Downtown Hampton Development Partnership has asked the city council to move it to make room for a larger waterfront park.

During the discussion, Tom Tingle architect of the downtown business group will describe the concept of turning Carousel Park into Riverfront Park.

Tingle will also discuss the cost of moving the carousel and the potential site for it.

The carousel was built by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company and installed at Buckroe Beach Amusement Park in 1920.

It contains 42 oil paintings, 30 mirrors, a 1914 Bruder band organ, 48 hand-carved wooden horses, and two upholstered, hand-carved wooden chariots.

The carousel was taken apart in 1985 when the amusement park closed.

In 1991 the carousel was restored and put in its present location downtown across from the Virginia Air and Space Museum Science Center.

The public meeting on March 23 will be in-person, at 6:30 p.m. in rooms 106-107 of the Hampton Roads Convention Center.

A virtual meeting on Facebook Live will be held on March 28 at 7 p.m. The city’s Facebook page is facebook.com/HamptonVA/.