Hampton to host 1-day COVID-19 testing event Friday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — City and health officials announced that Hampton will be hosting a one-day coronavirus testing event on Friday.
On Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a testing center will be set up at Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple located at 3100 Butternut Drive in Hampton.
To check on this and other testing sites near you, visit the VDH website.
