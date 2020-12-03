Hampton to host 1-day COVID-19 testing event Friday

Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 22, 2020.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — City and health officials announced that Hampton will be hosting a one-day coronavirus testing event on Friday.

On Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a testing center will be set up at Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple located at 3100 Butternut Drive in Hampton.

To check on this and other testing sites near you, visit the VDH website.