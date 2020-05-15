Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6pm

Hampton to close down parts of Queens Way and Mellen Street for outdoor dining

Hampton
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: City of Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Part of the Phase 1 Virginia reopening plan which began Friday includes allowing outdoor seating at restaurants at 50% capacity. The City of Hampton announced a plan of its own that includes shutting down streets to traffic to allow more space for outside dining.

“I’m pleased to share that this was an idea that our entire council embraced when the city team suggested it. And that is that we are going to be closing parts of Queens Way and Mellen Street so that our restaurants in Downtown and Phoebus can actually have outdoor seating, which is something that the governor’s order does allow,” City Manager Mary Bunting announced during a Facebook Live Thursday evening.

The city says current outdoor seating capacity at restaurants in Hampton is pretty limited.

Restaurants will be able to apply for temporary dining permits, which will be free and available on the city’s website starting Monday, May 18.

Bunting says she expects the approval to be a quick process.

Restaurants wishing to serve alcohol in their expanded outdoor areas would also need to apply to the Virginia ABC. That approval process will also be expedited.

Earlier Thursday, the City of Virginia Beach also approved temporary changes to its city code to provide restaurants there with options to expand outdoor seating.

Related: VB City Council allows restaurants to expand seating outdoors during pandemic

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories