HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton teen is helping new moms in a big way.

13-year-old Cartier Carey started Kids 4 Change 757 to help others.

“I just always wanted to give back,” he told 10 On Your Side. “They were put on this earth for a reason for a reason, so I wanted to help people out.”

The teen spent his Saturday giving away free diapers, wipes, and hand sanitizer on Todds Lane in Hampton.

“Prices are high, gas prices, and you know diapers are high,” Carey said. “So, why not give them out for free? If I could just help.”

He is a rising 8th grader and says his mission gets support from all over.

Some celebrities and national new shows picked up his story and now Hello Bello sends him supplies to help others.

“It’s across the whole united states [and the world], so it just makes me feel great” he adds. “I didn’t think it would be this, but I was just consistent and [continued] to grow.”

His mom Britany Stewart tells 10 On Your Side it started with helping the homeless and now he’s on a mission to help single moms and dads.

In August, he’s planning his 2nd annual back-to-school drive. The goal is to top last year and fill 1,000 backpacks.

“I don’t want their parents to go out to the store and spend all their money on pencils, bookbags,” he explained. “So, I’ll just give it to them for free.”

If you would like to help out with the Kids 4 Change 757 Back to school drive you can buy wish list items online.