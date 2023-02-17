HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools is inviting the public to a unique theater experience. The event is part of the district’s Time-Travel Mystery Gala called ‘The Time Code.’

“We are filming the production called the ‘Time Code’,” said Kate Maxlow, Hampton City School’s Director of Innovation and Professional Learning. “Four of our Kecoughtan High School students are taking on roles in a time travel mystery.”

The districts enlisted help from two Hollywood professionals. Jacob Young is an actor and known for his roles in the soap operas ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ and ‘All My Children’. Hampton Roads local Trent Garrett is known for his role in Disney’s Andi Mack’ and Fox’s ‘New Girl’.

“Being in the T.V. and film business, I thought it would be really cool to provide an opportunity where I didn’t have it,” said Trent Garrett.

“It’s amazing when young minds are able to actually physicalize and experience what they thought was totally unachievable,” said Jacob Young. “And to be to make a difference in their lives is really everything.”

Young and Garret coach four talented students in the production.

“Being able to get professional advice on acting and these scenes and what I should be doing and we live far from Hollywood so it’s amazing,” said Sam Silva, HCS 10th grader.



“I think this is helping build a foundation for what is hopefully to come,” said Sophia Harris, HCS 10th grader.

Guests are encouraged to wear attire from their favorite time period. During the event, guests will investigate to find a culprit who is trying to end the world. In order to solve the crime, guests use clues and information from the young actors’ videos.

“I think with us, we shed a light on how people in middle and high school can get involved in professional fields and can be a benefactor to that,” said Joshua Cunnison, HCS 11th grader. “I hope they can see the depth we bring to these characters,” said Jonathan Aspin, HCS 12th grader. “And the life we are bringing to this script written by Dr. Max. I hope they have fun with all the twists and turns in the show and overall have a great time. “

The gala is Friday, March 24 from 6- 9 p.m. It will be held at the Hampton Air and Space Center.

If you are not able to make it you can purchase a ‘Time Code in a Box’ HERE.