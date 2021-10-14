Hampton Speedy Mart burglarized overnight

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two suspects burglarized a Hampton convenience store overnight.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the Speedy Mart in the 200 block of Lassiter Drive. Two males broke glass at the front of the store, stole items and then fled.

Police did not have photos of the suspects in a release, but said one was a black male wearing a black and red mask, white denim jeans, white sneakers, and a black puffy jacket with black gloves. The other suspect was black male wearing white shoes, a black long sleeve shirt or jacket, a black cap, a white face mask, and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.