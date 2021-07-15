Hampton signs deal to bring Lime e-scooters to city

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — There will soon be a new way to get around parts of Hampton as Lime e-scooters are set to arrive.

Wednesday night, Hampton City Council become the second city in Hampton Roads to approve a deal with Neutron Holdings Inc., the owner of the Lime electric scooter brand to provide the new mode of transportation.

The company will disperse 250 of the scooters initially as part of the one-year pilot agreement. Half will be located in the downtown area and the other half in the Phoebus community.

People who want to ride will need to find and “unlock” the battery-powered scooter through a mobile app and start riding for a fee.

The scooters are considered dockless, meaning they can be parked anywhere, however the city’s agreement requires them to be returned to approved parking zones.

The scooters will travel at a top speed of 15 mph and are supposed to be ridden primarily on roadways. Lime will use geofencing technology to make sure they stay within specific boundaries set by the city.

Riders must be at least 18 years old to ride and wear a helmet.

Trips will start at $3 for the six minutes and then 32 cents for each additional minute. Those who receive government assistance will be charged 50 cents to unlock the scooter and then seven cents per ride.

Lime will pay the city $5,000 to operate for a year and 10 cents from each ride will also go back to the city.

Norfolk has had Lime scooters for about two years. The city also recently announced they would add Lime bikes to the streets.

This month, Norfolk said the e-scooters had been ridden more than one million miles locally. There are currently more than 1,100 Lime scooters on Norfolk streets.

In Virginia Beach, however, e-scooters have been “in” and then “out,” mainly over concerns about safety.

Hampton’s agreement requires Lime employees to respond to their requests within three hours in an emergency situation and within one day for other complaints.

Lime will also be required to repair or replace any damaged city property.

