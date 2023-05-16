Hampton Sheriff’s Office will hold a career fair on Saturday May 20. Applicants must register for the event between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. The career fair will be held at 237 N. King St. in Hampton.

Attendees should be prepared to spend approximately one hour for the written test and fingerprinting.

Those applying to become deputies should dress comfortably and be prepared to take the agility test.

Interviews will be conducted on sight.

Visit www.hampton.gov/sheriff for more opportunities.

Recruitment to Hire Career Fair