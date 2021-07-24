Hampton Sheriff’s Office to host drive-thru job fair

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Sheriff’s Office is hosting a drive-thru career fair to help fill a variety of positions.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 31 in the Bethel High School parking lot on Big Bethel Road. Staff will be on hand to discuss the office, as well as the variety of positions open.

Attendees will stay in their car, masked, throughout the event. Organizers say applications will be available for pickup during the event.

Open positions include:

  • Deputies
  • P/T Court Deputies (DCJS Certified)
  • P/T Corrections Control Center Operator (DCJS Certified)
  • Dentist/Dental Asst.
  • LPN/RN/MA
  • P/T Canteen/Commissary Officer
  • Maintenance Officer
  • P/T Transportation Officer (DCJS Certified)
  • P/T Weekend Receptionist

For additional information, you are encouraged to call 757-926-2540.

