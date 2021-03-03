Hampton Sheriff’s Office to host drive-thru career fair

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Sheriff’s Office is hosting a drive-thru career fair this weekend.

The event will happen Saturday, March 6 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Bethel High School parking lot at 1067 Big Bethel Road in Hampton.

Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles and wear a mask when engaging with staff. Applications will be available for pick up during the fair.

Officials say there are several career opportunities including:

Deputies

P/T Court Deputies (DCJS Certified)

P/T Corrections Control Center Operator (DCJS Certified)

LPN/RN/MA

P/T Canteen/Commissary Officer

Inmate Programs Coordinator

HR Assistant/Recruiter

Maintenance Officer

Finance Officer

P/T Transportation Officer (DCJS Certified)

Dentist/Dental Asst.

For additional info call 757-926-2540.