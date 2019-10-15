Hampton Sheriff’s Office to hold special recruitment to hire event

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Mark your calendar. The Hampton Sheriff’s Office is holding a special recruitment to hire event next month.

The event will be held Saturday, November 16 at the Circuit Court on N. King Street. The Sheriff’s Office says the applicant will be able to complete several of the hiring requirements.

Registration is between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently hiring for several positions.

Click here to download an application. Or you can pick up an application at the Hampton City Jail, Community Corrections Center or the Circuit Court.

Bring your completed application with you on November 16, along with your I.D. Be prepared to spend about four hours completing the written test and fingerprinting.