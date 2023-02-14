HAMPTON, Va (WAVY) – The Hampton Sheriff’s Office is having a recruitment to hire career fair.

The fair is on February 25, from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. at the Old Circuit Court Building, 101 Kings Way.

Applicants are to bring their driver’s license, social security card, high school/GED diploma or transcripts and DMV driving record.

Deputy applicants should be prepared to take an agility test and are encouraged to dress comfortably in sweats and sneakers.

All other applicants are to dress in business attire.

All applicants should come ready to interview and prepared to spend approximately an hour for the written test and fingerprinting.

No weapons, cell phones, contraband, or children are allowed at the fair.