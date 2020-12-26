Hampton Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of Sheriff B.J. Roberts, Virginia’s longest-serving sheriff

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Sheriff’s Office is mourning the passing of Sheriff B.J. Roberts Saturday morning.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the Sheriff passed away peacefully at his home after celebrating Christmas Day with his family.

Earlier this month, Sheriff Roberts announced his plans to retire from the position on January 8.

Roberts served as Sheriff of Hampton for 28 years and was Virginia’s longest serving Sheriff.

Roberts was first elected Sheriff of Hampton in 1992 and was re-elected to serve six terms. He had nearly 50 years of combined service to law enforcement in the Peninsula.