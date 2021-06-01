Hampton Sheriff’s Office lowers hiring age to 18

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Sheriff’s Office is lowering the age requirement for a sheriff’s deputy to 18.



The previous minimum age required to apply as a deputy for the sheriff’s office was 20.

The latest follows a regional trend in law enforcement to lower the hiring age in an effort to attract younger qualified candidates. The Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Chesapeake Sheriff’s Offices have already made the changes.

The starting salary for a deputy is $38,688 plus benefits. Candidates are required to have a high school diploma or GED and a valid Virginia driver’s license. No experience is necessary. Full training will be provided by the sheriff’s office.

Along with the new changes, the sheriff’s office says it has also partnered with Hampton City Schools and the Academies of Hampton in Law and Public Safety. to give students a clear path for graduation and a smooth transition from high school to the specific career field.

All applicants must attend an Applicant Orientation Session. Applications can be downloaded by visiting the Hampton Sheriff’s Office website.