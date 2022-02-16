Hampton Sheriff’s Office joining program to help soldiers find post-military jobs

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — In late February, the Hampton Sheriff’s Office is set to join a program to help soldiers find a job after their time in the military.

The PaYS Program is a partnership between the Army and a variety of private, public and academic institutions. The program guarantees soldiers an interview and a possible job with partner organizations after their time in the Army wraps up.

“We are honored to be a PaYS partner employer and are excited about the opportunity it provides our company as we support the men and women who have sacrificed for this great country and look forward to having them join our team,” said Hampton Sheriff Karen Bowden.

The program was created in 2000 as an incentive program for enlisting soldiers and has since expanded to include Army Reserve Soldiers, Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Reserve Component Cadets, ROTC Cadets who incur an active duty commitment, Officer Candidate School (OCS), Warrant Officer Flight Training (WOFT) and the Army National Guard (ARNG).

The Hampton Sheriff’s Office will officially sign its partnership agreement on February 22.