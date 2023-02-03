HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Sheriff’s Office is hosting a recruitment-to-hire career fair on Feb. 25.

According to a Facebook post from the Hampton Sheriff’s Office, registration will take place from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Old Circuit Court Building at 101 Kings Way. Applicants should bring their driver’s license, social security card, high school/GED/college diploma or transcripts, and DMV driving records.

(Flyer courtesy: Hampton Sheriff’s Office)

Applicants should come ready to interview and should be prepared to spend around one hour for the written test and fingerprinting.

Those who are interested in the deputy position should be prepared to take the agility test and should dress comfortably in sweats and sneakers.