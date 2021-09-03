Hampton Sheriff’s Office and Peninsula organizations help 63 children shop for school clothes

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – For some Hampton families, school clothes shopping looked different this year.

Instead of families browsing through clothing store aisles, the Hampton Sheriff’s Office and Peninsula organizations took over, helping 63 children find clothes for the school year.

Recently, the volunteers entered Target at the Peninsula Town Center with a spending limit of $150.

School clothes shopping is a part of the Hampton Family YMCA Bright Beginnings program. Bright Beginnings is an outreach program that partners with schools and organizations to provide clothing and school supplies to children in need.

This is the Hampton Sheriff’s Office’s 13th year partnering with the Hampton Family YMCA to support their initiative.

(Photo courtesy: Hampton Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy: Hampton Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy: Hampton Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy: Hampton Sheriff’s Office)

To learn more about the Bright Beginnings program and how you can give back, visit Bright Beginnings, or contact Leslie Bryant at (757) 952-2255.