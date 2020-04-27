Hampton senior home taking precautions and using technology during pandemic

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Senior living homes in Hampton Roads are working to make sure residents are safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

After an outbreak at a Richmond-area facility killed at least 40 residents, Governor Ralph Northam announced plans to establish a nursing home task force. The coalition of health officials will work to make sure long-term care centers have access to testing, personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies.

During the Virginia Responds special on WAVY last week, the head of the task force, Dr. Laurie Forlano, said: “So far, in about a weeks time. We have been able to expand testing to these facilities. To ensure that they have access to testing for both residents and staff. We are working through some staffing solutions in support of these facilities.”

Natalie Fox, Devonshire Retirement Community Executive Director in Hampton, explained to WAVY.com that right now staff are accessing the needs and plan to work with the task force in the near future.

Fox says nearly 120 people live at the complex in Hampton. So far, there are no reports of COVID-19 inside of facility.

“We very much pride ourselves, that it hasn’t come into the community yet. We just continue to do our due diligence and follow strict protocols and guidelines, the best we can do. If it is to come into the building, we are prepared to deal with that,” Fox said.

The retirement community quickly stepped up procedures to protect those that live there.

The safety procedures include:

No visitors or family members are allowed to stop by

Residents and the nursing staff are screened daily with temperature checks

If a resident leaves the property, they must self-quarantine for 14 days

If staff show any symptoms, they must stay home

Nursing staff are expected to share information about possible exposure at other facilities

Fox says the biggest challenge has been getting protective gear for the nearly 60 employees.

“It has been a nightmare trying to get PPE but the state department has been great in helping with that,” said Fox. “We are equipped at this point, but it has been very eye opening, I think, for everyone. [We realized], wow we really should be better prepared for an emergency situation like this.”

Since residents are maintaining social distancing requirements, staff members are using technology to make sure everyone stays in touch.

For example, on the community’s Facebook page, you can find inspirational messages or videos of residents reading children’s stories.

“It is very interesting to ensure that the residents don’t feel lonely during this time. That has been very eye opening as well. We are encouraging the FaceTime chats/video chats. It’s been very interesting because a lot of residents have not seen family members that have live out of state,” she said.

