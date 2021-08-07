Hampton Police seeking man involved in ‘weapons law violation’ incident

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are currently seeking a man they say was involved in a weapons law violation incident.

According to police, the incident occurred on April 30 when officers got a call for shots fired in the 2700 block of North Armistead Avenue.

Police say the man in the photos was involved in a weapons law violation. No injuries were reported following the incident.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.