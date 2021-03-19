Hampton schools to start giving free weekend meals to children

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Beginning the week of Monday, March 22, Hampton City Schools will be serving free weekend meals to children under the age of 18.

The school division will give out the meal kits, which will include two meals and two snacks.

The weekend meal items will be added to all five-day meal kit pickups and Thursday curbside or bus daily meal pickups, the division said.

No additional registration is required.

Here’s where the meals can be picked up:

Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (School sites)

Aberdeen Elementary – 1424 Aberdeen Road 23666

Bassette Elementary – 671 Bell Street 23661

Bryan Elementary – 1021 N. Mallory Street 23663

Cary Elementary – 2009 Andrews Blvd. 23663

Eaton Middle – 2108 Cunningham Drive 23666

Langley Elementary – 16 Rockwell Road 23669

Machen Elementary – 20 Sacramento Drive 23666

Moton Early Childhood Center – 339 Old Buckroe Road 23663

Phillips Elementary – 703 Lemaster Avenue 23669

Syms Middle – 170 Fox Hill Road 23669

Tarrant Middle – 1435 Todds Lane 23666

Tucker-Capps Elementary – 113 Wellington Road 23666

Tyler Elementary – 57 Salina Street 23669

Thursdays from 10:15-11:30 a.m. (Bus stop sites)

Bus Stop – corner of Marcella Road & Lake Ridge Road 23666

Century Plaza Apartments – 135 Lassiter Dr at Entrance Sign 23666

Derby Run Apartments – 6 Derby Drive 23666

Hampton Club – Hampton Club Drive & Lucinda Court 23666

Hampton Soccer Field – Andrews Blvd. & Old Buckroe Road 23664

Horizon Plaza (Pool) – 611 Michigan Drive 23669

Marching Elites Youth Center – 95 Tide Mill Lane 23666

Merrimack Operations Center – 2113 Woodmansee Drive 23663

Old Hampton Community Center – 303 Lincoln Street 23669

Y H Thomas Community Center – 1300 Thomas Street 23669

YMCA Parking Lot – 1 YMCA Way 23669

Mondays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. (5-Day Meal Pickup sites)