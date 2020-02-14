Hampton schools superintendent recognized as finalist for National Superintendent of the Year

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeffery Smith was recognized nationally for his work supporting Hampton students.

Smith was recognized Thursday as one of four finalists for the AASA’s 2020 National Superintendent of the Year award in San Diego, California.

The other award finalists were Gustavo Balderas (Eugene School District 4J, Eugene, Ore.); Samantha Fuhrey, Newton County School System (Covington, Ga.); Michael Nagler (Mineola Public Schools, Mineola, N.Y.).

Balderas was announced as the winner of the nationwide award Thursday.

Smith joined the Hampton school division in July 2015. Under Smith, Hampton City Schools — for the first time every — had 100 percent of the division’s 29 schools accredited without conditions.

The Hampton school division posted one Twitter: “We are so proud of @SuptHampton for being recognized as one of the four finalist for @AASAHQ National Superintendent of the Year! What an accomplishment! He truly is about every child, every day, whatever it takes! #WeAreHCS!”

