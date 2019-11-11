Hampton schools respond to video of Phoebus football players chanting racial slur

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A video has surfaced on social media showing Phoebus High School football players chanting the “n-word.”

Hampton City Schools spokeswoman Kellie Goral said the “school and the division are aware of the video” circulating on social media.

“The language contained in the video, or any other type of inappropriate offensive language, is not allowed,” she wrote in an email.

10 On Your Side also asked Goral what actions the division is taking in the matter.

“Appropriate actions are being taken per the division’s Student’s Rights and Responsibilities Handbook,” Goral added. “To emphasize what is expected of our students as they represent Phoebus High School, Hampton City Schools, and the community, the football coaching staff and Phoebus High School administration are meeting with the football team and their parents to reinforce the expectations of a student athlete.”

The video comes just days after a different, but similar, video surfaced online in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach video was posted on Facebook and showed 11- and 12-year-old football players chanting the n-word and other vulgar language before a game at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on Nov. 3.

The football team in the Nov. 3 video is part of the Hampton Roads American Youth Football and Cheering league.

The league president said they were investigating the incident and there would likely be consequences for the coaches of that team.