HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – If you are a teacher looking for a job, Hampton City Schools is offering a big incentive for new hires.

The school district announced teachers hired July 8 through August 29, 2022 will receive a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

The bonus applies to the following schools and positions:

Elementary Schools

Aberdeen, Andrews, Bassette, Kraft, Mary T. Christian

Eligible job openings: PK-5, Library Media, Special Education

Middle Schools

Andrews, Lindsay, Syms

Eligible job openings: English, Math, Library Media, Science, Spanish, Special Education, Technology Education

The sign-on bonus requires a minimum one-year commitment.

The starting salary for teachers in Hampton is $51,000 if you have a Bachelor’s Degree and $53,600 with a Master’s Degree in the field. The complete pay scale for the school district is posted at this link.

Apply today at TeachHampton.com