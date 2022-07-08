HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – If you are a teacher looking for a job, Hampton City Schools is offering a big incentive for new hires.
The school district announced teachers hired July 8 through August 29, 2022 will receive a $5,000 sign-on bonus.
The bonus applies to the following schools and positions:
Elementary Schools
- Aberdeen, Andrews, Bassette, Kraft, Mary T. Christian
- Eligible job openings: PK-5, Library Media, Special Education
Middle Schools
- Andrews, Lindsay, Syms
- Eligible job openings: English, Math, Library Media, Science, Spanish, Special Education, Technology Education
The sign-on bonus requires a minimum one-year commitment.
The starting salary for teachers in Hampton is $51,000 if you have a Bachelor’s Degree and $53,600 with a Master’s Degree in the field. The complete pay scale for the school district is posted at this link.
Apply today at TeachHampton.com