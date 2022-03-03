Hampton schools include 5% staff raise, adjustments to teacher pay in proposed budget

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with Hampton City Schools are proposing a 5% pay raise for all staff and increases to the teacher pay scale as part of the 2023 proposed budget.

School administrators presented the budget at a Hampton School Board meeting Wednesday. The school division sent out a news release with budget “highlights” on Thursday.

Those highlights include:

A 5% compensation increase for all full-time staff and most of the division’s part-time positions.

No increase to the employee portion of healthcare premiums

Adjustments to the teacher salary scale and some support staff positions (in addition to 5% raise) such as: Steps 0-9 add $475 Steps 10-14 add $950 Steps 15-19 add $1,425 Steps 20-24 add $1,900 Steps 25-29 add $3,200 Maintain Step 30

The starting teacher salary for those with bachelor’s degrees is $51,000 and $53,600 for those with masters degrees. There’s a sign-on bonus of $750 after taxes.

New positions such as teachers, teacher specialists, instructional assistants, school security officers

Increase of the minimum wage to $12 on July 1.

A public hearing on the schools’ budget will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 9 and 16 at Jones Magnet Middle School. The board will vote on it on March 23.

View the full proposed budget here.