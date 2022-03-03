Hampton schools include 5% staff raise, adjustments to teacher pay in proposed budget

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with Hampton City Schools are proposing a 5% pay raise for all staff and increases to the teacher pay scale as part of the 2023 proposed budget.
School administrators presented the budget at a Hampton School Board meeting Wednesday. The school division sent out a news release with budget “highlights” on Thursday.
Those highlights include:
- A 5% compensation increase for all full-time staff and most of the division’s part-time positions.
- No increase to the employee portion of healthcare premiums
- Adjustments to the teacher salary scale and some support staff positions (in addition to 5% raise) such as:
- Steps 0-9 add $475
- Steps 10-14 add $950
- Steps 15-19 add $1,425
- Steps 20-24 add $1,900
- Steps 25-29 add $3,200
- Maintain Step 30
- The starting teacher salary for those with bachelor’s degrees is $51,000 and $53,600 for those with masters degrees. There’s a sign-on bonus of $750 after taxes.
- New positions such as teachers, teacher specialists, instructional assistants, school security officers
- Increase of the minimum wage to $12 on July 1.
A public hearing on the schools’ budget will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 9 and 16 at Jones Magnet Middle School. The board will vote on it on March 23.
View the full proposed budget here.