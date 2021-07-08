Hampton schools hiring bus drivers and attendants, hosting walk-in interviews

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools is looking to expand its driving force by hiring school bus drivers and attendants for the 2021-2022 school year.

The system is hosting walk-in interviews from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Patriot Center each Wednesday, until August 18.

Bus drivers have a starting salary of $15.73/hour and have the following requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent preferred.

Commercial driver’s license (not required at time of hire, training provided).

Successful completion of bus driver training course (training provided).

Excellent driving record.

Minimum age of 21 at time of employment.

American Red Cross first aid and CPR course or an approved equivalent within the first three months of employment and successfully renew certifications as required.

Bus attendants have a starting salary of $12.01/hour and have the following requirements:

High School Diploma or GED preferred.

Ability to sit for long periods of time.

Light lifting up to 25 lbs. in order to carry and secure wheelchairs, car seats, and harnesses. Heavy lifting up to 100 lbs. may be required in lifting and/or carrying special needs students on and off the bus. Standing, twisting, turning, pushing, pulling, bending, crawling, crouching, stooping, and kneeling may be required while handling students and wheelchairs.

Applicants who are hired before September 20 are eligible for a $750 sign-on bonus.

View job openings and position-specific duties online.