HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton City Schools announced the Superintendent, Dr. Jeffery O. Smith will retire this year. He will retire on July 1, 2023, after working in public education for 32 years.

Smith began his role as superintendent on July 15, 2015. According to the press release, his tenure has been a successful one.

The School Board Chair Dr. Richard Mason said, “We are grateful for his commitment and dedication to the Hampton Community. Dr. Smith’s thoughtful and focused leadership has created sustainable systems that will enable our HCS team to continue to make Hampton the first choice for success for every student, well into our future.”

From ensuring all of the division’s 32 schools and centers have full accreditation to strengthening its dual enrollment program, Superintendent Smith has brought Hampton City Schools to its greatest academic success in decades. Smith received multiple awards. In 2020 he was named Virginia Superintendent of the Year.

Smith shared a statement in the press release, As a superintendent, you do not travel the road alone. The relationships and wise counsel that I have gained over these years have helped to strengthen my leadership, which in turn has allowed me to build from places of strength. We have experienced remarkable growth and success over the past eight years in Hampton City Schools. This is largely due to the invaluable governance leadership of the School Board, as well as the dedication and commitment of our division leadership team, administrative team, teachers, and support staff. Every staff member has been essential to accomplishing our core business of teaching and learning. I am proud of the work, our staff, and our students. Serving as the superintendent of this great school division has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career.



Hampton is a special place. I will always cherish our families and the members of our community who have worked alongside me and truly invested in our young people. The strong partnership with our city manager, city administration, city council, and our military, faith-based, business, and community partners is like no other. I also remain grateful for the unwavering support from my wife and family as it has been essential throughout this journey. As I enter into retirement, I have confidence in the School Board’s leadership and commitment to navigate the school division’s selection of the next superintendent.

The press release says the Hampton School Board will give updates in the coming weeks regarding the search for a new superintendent.