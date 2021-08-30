Hampton school receives 300 backpacks filled with food ahead of upcoming school year

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — 300 backpacks filled with food were sent to a school in Hampton ahead of the upcoming school year.
On Aug. 25, representatives from Kroger Mid-Atlantic and Coca-Cola delivered the backpacks filled with food to Hunter B. Andrews School.
Coca-Cola Consolidated provided the backpacks and Kroger donated the non-perishable food items which included granola bars, crackers, applesauce, fruit snacks and more.
The donation, worth more than $3,000, is aiming to help eliminate hunger in local communities.
