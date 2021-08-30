Hampton school receives 300 backpacks filled with food ahead of upcoming school year

Kroger and Coca-Cola Consolidated to Deliver 300 Backpacks with Food to Hampton Students, August 30, 2021 (Courtesy – Evans Mandes)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — 300 backpacks filled with food were sent to a school in Hampton ahead of the upcoming school year.

On Aug. 25, representatives from Kroger Mid-Atlantic and Coca-Cola delivered the backpacks filled with food to Hunter B. Andrews School.

Coca-Cola Consolidated provided the backpacks and Kroger donated the non-perishable food items which included granola bars, crackers, applesauce, fruit snacks and more.

The donation, worth more than $3,000, is aiming to help eliminate hunger in local communities.