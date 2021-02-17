Hampton school division to start bringing back some students for in-person learning Feb. 22

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — In compliance with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s push to bring some students back to in-person learning by March 15, Hampton City Schools will begin the process as soon as next Monday.

The Hampton School Board received an update on the plan to get students back in classrooms during a meeting Wednesday night.

Superintendent Jeffery Smith and staff outlined the modified in-person return-to-learning plan, which begins with bringing pre-K and kindergarten students — as well as select pre-K-12 students with disabilities who are served in a self-contained environment — back to the classroom on Monday, Feb. 22.

Hampton City Schools is currently operating in a fully virtual learning model. Earlier this month, school leaders said remote instruction would continue until at least this Monday.

On March 8, the division will bring back grades one through three, six and nine, as well as select English language learners.

On March 15 — Northam’s deadline for public schools to bring some students back for in-person instruction — students in grades four, five, seven, eight, and 10 through 12 will return to the classroom.

School officials say the return dates for in-person students do not affect families that have opted to remain learning virtually.

Families whose students will be returning to in-person learning for the first time will be given additional information about mandatory daily health assessments, the HCS COVID Student/Parent/Guardian Expectations Agreement, bus routes and other pertinent details before students’ return.

Wednesday’s presentation by the superintendent covered:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Update

HCS Key Mitigation Strategies

Current Health Data Metrics

Phase 2 Return to Modified In-Person Instruction Dates

Phase 2 Instructional Models

Operational Capacity Update

Vaccination Update

HCS Alignment with CDC Guidance

Parent/Guardian Resources