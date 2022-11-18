HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton City School District has received over $247,000 in state funding for school security equipment.

The state of Virginia awarded over $12 million in school security grants to 431 Virginia schools in 90 school divisions. The funding will be used to expand security measures for students and staff.

“A safe learning environment is the number one priority of our school division, and Hampton City Schools has systems in place to address safety in each of our schools,” said James Bailey, HCS security supervisor.

“The school security grant allows us to continue to upgrade technology software and equipment as well as add additional layers to our safety measures. The funds will be utilized for items such as video monitoring systems, voice and video internal communications systems, school bus interior cameras, mass notification systems, access control systems, two-way radios, hurricane or ballistic security window film, and other security upgrades.”

The School Security Equipment Grant program was established by Virginia in 2013, in the aftermath of the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school.

The budget for the program was expanded from $6 million to $12 million in 2020.