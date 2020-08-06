Hampton School Board votes to start fall semester virtually

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton students will start the fall semester with virtual learning, much like many other Hampton Roads area school divisions.

The school board voted unanimously Wednesday to proceed with virtual instruction for all students for the first nine weeks of school.

One board member was absent from the meeting, a school division spokeswoman wrote in an email.

Students will learn virtually until Nov. 2 unless health conditions in the region allow students to return earlier, the spokeswoman said.

The plan follows the superintendent’s recommendation, which includes a plan to transition some students to in-person learning depending on whether health conditions allow.

In the meantime, Smith asks all parents to choose between two options — remaining 100% virtual or having students transition to an in-person learning model — for the second nine weeks, or earlier if conditions allow.

Parents are asked to choose an option by Aug. 10 by using the Parent Portal. For more on the reopening plan, click here.

The Newport News School Board also voted Wednesday to start school virtually.

Latest Posts: