Hampton School Board to hold special meeting Tuesday regarding plans for in-person learning

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton School Board will be holding a meeting Tuesday evening to discuss recent concerns regarding the city’s plans to return to in-person learning.

Beginning Wednesday, November 4, some students in Hampton will be going back for in-person learning.

Superintendent Jeffery Smith says Phase 2 Stage 1 of the reopening plan will include Pre-K through 3rd grade students and 6th grade students, and pre-K through 12th grade students with disabilities and selected English language learners. Students in these groups also have the option to stay with 100 percent virtual learning.

Smith says parents of in-person learning students will receive additional information at the beginning of next week about mandatory daily health assessments, the HCS COVID Student/Parent/Guardian Expectations Agreement, bus routes, an optional Zoom informational webinar for families, and more.

Dates for students and other grades will be determined at a later date.

Tuesday’s special meeting will be held at Jones Magnet Middle School at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit Hampton Schools’ website.

Latest Posts