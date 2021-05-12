Hampton School Board seeks public input on list of proposed names for five schools

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton School Board members are asking for input for the renaming of five schools at Wednesday’s special meeting.

During their April 27 school board meeting, the school board reached an agreement to rename five schools (Booker Elementary, John B. Cary Elementary, Spratley Gifted Center, Tucker-Capps Fundamental Elementary, and John Tyler Elementary) in the school district.

Chief Operations Officer Dr Daniel Bowling said during that meeting that the cost for renaming an elementary school is approximately $25,000, and $32,000 to $35,000 for renaming a middle school, totaling up to $150,000 to rename all five.

Below are the following new names that members agreed upon at the meeting:

Mary T. Christian – the first African American woman to serve on the School Board and

long-serving Virginia State delegate

Mary Jackson – NASA Langley mathematician portrayed in the book Hidden Figures

Katherine Johnson – NASA Langley mathematician portrayed in the book Hidden Figures

Ann Kilgore – Virginia’s first woman mayor who helped lead the city through integration and landmark development projects like the Hampton Coliseum

Albert Patrick, III – former Hampton General District Court judge who was also School Board chair and president of the Virginia State School Boards Association

Mary Peake – educator who started a school for the children of former slaves under the Emancipation Oak during the Civil War (Hampton formerly had a school named for Mary Peake)

The meeting is at Jones Magnet Middle School at 6:30 p.m.

Citizens may participate in person (each speaker has a maximum of two minutes) or may submit their comments via email at schoolrenaming@hampton.k12.va.us.