Hampton School Board meeting tonight, upcoming virtual learning workshops for families

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton City School Board is holding a meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. According to the public agenda, the board plans to discuss the start of the new school year and any updates to the return-to-school plan.

The Hampton City School Board voted unanimously at its Wednesday, August 5 meeting to adopt the superintendent’s recommendation to begin the 2020-2021 school year in a fully virtual learning model for all students. The school system is working with health experts to evaluate coronavirus pandemic conditions and assess when modified in-person learning for students might start.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts Population Health Manager Irene Ferrainolo, MPH, will outline the recent Peninsula COVID-19 case rates and testing information.

Tonight’s meeting comes on the heels of a one-day retreat attended by school board members. It was held Sept. 9  at the Ruppert Sargent Building in a safe, socially-distanced environment, according to the school district. They reviewed their goals for this school year, which can be viewed online.

Meanwhile, Hampton City Schools announced it will be holding a series of virtual parent workshops on several hot topics over the next week.

The topics will cover Zoom, Google Classroom and Google Calendar.

Dates and Times:

  • Thursday, Sept. 17
  • Tuesday, Sept. 22
  • Thursday, Sept. 24
  • 3 times available for each session:
    • 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m.

Hampton families can sign up on the HCS Return-to-School website or by clicking this link. If you unable to attend one of the live virtual learning workshops, the school system has posted the presentation on YouTube.

