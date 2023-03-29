HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is set to host its annual regional job fair on Apr. 13.

According to a press release, the job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, located at 1610 Coliseum Dr. The event will include over 70 companies who are looking to hire.

Some of the companies that will be in attendance are 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union, Advex Corporation, Atlantic Labor Solutions, City of Franklin, City of Newport News Human Resources, and more.

The fair is open to all job seekers and veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses are encouraged to attend. For a full list of job openings, visit the Hampton Roads Workforce Council’s job board.