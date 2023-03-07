NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) is holding a career fair on Friday, March 10.
The fair will be from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 509 E 18th Street in Norfolk.
The HRT is hiring for the following positions:
- Bus Operator Trainees
- $19.50/hr.
- $5,000 Service Bonus for newly hired Bus Operator Trainees (FT)
- Part-Time Bus Operator Trainees
- $19.50/hr.
- Must have a CDL with passenger endorsement and air brakes
- Light Rail Operator Trainees
- $19.50/hr.
- $5,000 Service Bonus for newly hired Light Rail Operator Trainees
- Must have a CDL with passenger endorsement and air brakes
- Mechanics
- $24.01/hr.
- $5,000 Service Bonus for newly hired Mechanics
- Servicers
- $20.94/hr.
Professional attire is recommended.
For safety concerns, children are not encouraged to accompany potential candidates.
For more information call the Hampton Roads Transit at (757) 222-6000 or visit gohrt.com.