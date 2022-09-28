HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit is planning to host a career fair on October 7 in Hampton and is offering a $5,000 service bonus for some positions.
According to their Facebook event, the fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3400 Victoria Boulevard.
HRT is looking to hire bus operator trainees, and mechanics and positions are available in both Hampton and Norfolk.
The company will be offering a $5,000 bonus for newly hired bus operator trainees and mechanics and the first 20 qualified attendees will receive an Amazon or Chick-Fil-A gift card.
For more information about the career fair can visit gohrt.com.