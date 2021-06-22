Hampton Roads mayors invited to attend 2nd virtual public safety discussion

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck announced his plan to host a meeting for Hampton Roads mayors to discuss public safety.

On Monday, June 28, the mayors of all seven major Hampton Roads are invited to participate in the Facebook live at 7 p.m.

Newport News Mayor McKinley Price, Chesapeake Mayor Rick West, and Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover have confirmed they will attend. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander and Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman joined Hampton’s Mayor Tuck forum in April and are invited to return as well.

The April meeting reached more than 5,000 viewers.

Topics covered during that digital gathering included ways to reduce violence, mentoring, job training and employment.

Since the April forum, the mayors say they’ve worked with Cities United. It’s a national network focused on eliminating violence in American cities related to African American men and boys.

Click here to view the meeting on Monday, June 28, at 7 p.m..

