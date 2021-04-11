Hampton Roads mayors holding online forum to discuss rise in local youth violence

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Several Hampton Roads mayors are holding an online forum to discuss the rise of local youth violence and what each locality is doing in response.

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck will host the online “Mayors’ Forum” with four other Hampton Roads mayors on Monday, April 12, at 7 p.m. which can be viewed on the city’s Facebook page as a live event. Community members are welcome to watch and write questions.



Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, Chesapeake Mayor Rick West, Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover, and Newport News Mayor McKinley Price will join Mayor Tuck.



Local officials say the forum is a kickoff to Hampton events recognizing Youth Violence Prevention Week, also called the Urgency of Now Symposium.



The mayors will be joined by Anthony Smith, executive director of Cities United, a national network focused on eliminating violence in American cities related to African American men and boys.



The group will discuss the impact of youth violence in the region, focusing on ways to prevent crimes, including:

How can we address the root issues in society?

What are cities doing now?

What are partner agencies and non-profits in our cities doing?

What are the opportunities for volunteering, mentoring, and other programs?