Hampton reveals plans to improve Buckroe Beach

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — After years of use, the Buckroe Beach boardwalk needs some investment, according to city leaders.

“It’s a regional jewel, but it’s gotten somewhat tarnished because it hasn’t been maintained,” said Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck.

Wednesday afternoon, city planning staff presented city council with a variety of options to improve the nearly 3/4 mile waterfront destination.

The most visible project would reconstruct and realign the 4,000 foot seawall that currently does not effectively keep sand off the concrete boardwalk.

City staff recommends the new seawall be 3 feet 9 inches, as opposed to the current 2 feet. Renderings also show a mural and seating in the design.

Options of a new seawall at Buckroe Beach (Courtesy JMT)

“We’ll have ADA accessibility every 200 feet,” Tuck highlighted, noting that right now the seawall doesn’t allow for easy access.

In addition the boardwalk will be extended from its current end point to the James T. Wilson Fishing Pier.

The staff recommends a plan that would cost taxpayers just over $7 million. It would also include improvements to the boardwalk surface, landscaping and the replacement of lights.

Council members didn’t make a decision on Wednesday, but did toss out a $18.4 million idea to raise the entire boardwalk above ground level.

Tuck said it is important the city respect the character of the area.

“We might not be able to get that whole feel back of having the amusement rides and all, but still it’s an icon for our city, so were trying to make sure we improve it,” Tuck said.

Public meetings going over all the options are expected to be held later this month.