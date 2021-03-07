Hampton restaurants benefit from lifted restrictions and Restaurant Week

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Restaurant Week in Hampton looks a bit different this year, with some COVID-19 guidelines still in place.

Governor Ralph Northam eased certain restrictions on March 1, and this is the first full weekend with that in place.

Capacity increased for outdoor venues and gatherings. The alcohol cutoff was pushed back, and the modified stay-at-home curfew was lifted.

Restaurants in downtown Hampton have two things to look forward to this week — Restaurant Week and serving customers under new restrictions.

Brown Chicken Brown Cow in Hampton is getting back to the grove of things.

They are participating in Restaurant Week and are excited to see customers back.

“Usually on a Sunday, we would probably do close to $3,000 in sales. We did that this morning,” said Michael Bryant.

Bryant is the kitchen manager, and he believes the spike may also have something to do with Northam lifting some restrictions.

“I just hope that it continues to stay busy for us ’cause we had a really bad year last year. So, we just hope that it brings us more money, more people, and more fun, honestly,” said Asana Nichols, the front-of-house manager.

Just down the street, Pour Girls owner Iryna Patterson says they’ve seen a direct impact from the restriction lift.

“With the restrictions being lifted, it’s definitely lifted a weight off our shoulders. It’s definitely not going back to completely normal, however, we can stay open until 12 a.m.; we can serve alcohol until 12 a.m.; we can bring our live music,” she said.

She said sales went up and everyone is happy about it, especially her employees who are taking more money home. She hopes Restaurant Week keeps up the momentum.

“It’s better than nothing, and as a small business owner, I am very very excited and thankful that finally, we are going in the right direction,” she said.

For a full list of restaurants participating in restaurant week, click here.