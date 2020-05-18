Hampton restaurants apply for permit to allow temporary outdoor seating along streets

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Starting Monday, May 18, some streets in Hampton will be closed to traffic, to allow for temporary outdoor seating.

Restaurants along Queens Way and Mellen Street were able to apply for permits.

Dana Epstein, owner of The Grey Goose, says they’ve been taking orders over the phone as well as through their website, allowing customers to pick up or get curbside delivery. She’s one of the businesses near Queens Way that’s also looking to get a temporary permit for outdoor seating.

“We were sent information from the downtown Hampton Development Partnership about the process that was about to go into place,” said Epstein.

Previous Coverage: Hampton to close down parts of Queens Way and Mellen Street for outdoor dining

The city says the permit would allow those restaurants, along East Queens Way, between Kings Way and Wine Street in downtown, and those on East Mellen Street, between South Mallory and South Hope Street in Phoebus, to have outdoor dining along the street. The city says the streets will be closed down in those areas.

“We can only hope that it will bring people out. I know with people being stuck in their houses, maybe people that weren’t fans of outdoor dining will become fans this year,” said Epstein.

The city says there’s no cost for the permit and it’s going to be a quick process; approving permits would happen every other day. Epstein’s restaurant isn’t directly on Queens Way, but very close. She says she would like to put her seating in a breeze way that connects to Queens Way.

“The past several years we’ve used the breezeway between my building and the next building over which provides a pretty tree covered canopy brick area. So our plan is to move forward and use that space again this year,” she said.

Restaurants can now apply for temporary dining permits at this link.

Hampton police posted on Facebook that the traffic patterns will be different in this area when outdoor street dining opens up.