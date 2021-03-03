Hampton Restaurant Week returns for 2 weeks beginning Sunday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Restaurant Week is set to kick-off, and this year, it’s returning for two weeks.

The event will run from March 7 until March 21 with takeout specials also available for the first time. Participating restaurants will feature fixed-price menus with $10 lunch, and $20 and $30 dinner multi-course options.

“We invite you to enjoy savory meals and support our great restaurants during Hampton Restaurant Week,” said Mary Fugere, Director of the Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau. “Our local eateries in Hampton are an integral part of the character of the community and we are proud to promote and support them.”

There are a variety of cuisines to enjoy including Southern, seafood, Indian, Italian, Creole, and NeoSoul.

Participating restaurants include:

