Hampton Restaurant Week returns for 2 weeks beginning Sunday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Restaurant Week is set to kick-off, and this year, it’s returning for two weeks.
The event will run from March 7 until March 21 with takeout specials also available for the first time. Participating restaurants will feature fixed-price menus with $10 lunch, and $20 and $30 dinner multi-course options.
“We invite you to enjoy savory meals and support our great restaurants during Hampton Restaurant Week,” said Mary Fugere, Director of the Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau. “Our local eateries in Hampton are an integral part of the character of the community and we are proud to promote and support them.”
There are a variety of cuisines to enjoy including Southern, seafood, Indian, Italian, Creole, and NeoSoul.
Participating restaurants include:
- Bowman’s Soul N the Wall
- Brown Chicken Brown Cow
- Bull Island Brewing
- Charlotte’s: A Simply Panache Cafeteria
- County Grill & Smokehouse
- The Grey Goose
- Got Fish? Seafood
- Mama Rosa’s
- Mango Mangeaux: A Simply Panache Bistro
- Marker 20
- Monsoon Eclectic Modern Indian
- Scratch Bakery
- Smoothie Stop
- Stillwater Tavern
- Tommy’s Restaurant
- Venture Kitchen & Bar
