HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Here’s your chance to get a great deal at a favorite Hampton eatery or try out a new one. The city is bringing back Restaurant Week in March.

The promotion is actually happening for two weeks, from March 5-19.

This year’s theme is “Sip, Savor and Stroll.”

Participating restaurants will offer lunch specials for $10 and $15 and dinner specials for $25 or $35.

The city is still adding restaurants to the list, which will be available at this link soon.