HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection to a shots fired incident on May 19 in Hampton.

According to police, the call for a report of shots fired came in just after 11 p.m. at Coasters Beach Grill in the 200 block of Buckroe Ave. Police say a preliminary investigation found that the restaurant denied a man entry because he had a gun.

The man then fired his weapon, which resulted in security at the restaurant returning fire. Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, but three vehicles were stuck by gunfire.

Joshua Curtis Tilfer (Photo Courtesy: Hampton Police Department)

Police have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Joshua Curtis Tilfer. Police say Tilfer has warrants on file for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing a firearm and discharging a firearm in public.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.