Hampton residents concerned about speeding along N. Armistead Avenue

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Some Hampton residents are tired of drivers speeding through their neighborhoods.

They called 10 On Your Side after one crash too many, saying they call the area their “Langley Speedway.”

The whiz of cars is nothing new for Nancy Jarrell. She and her husband moved into their home on North Armistead Avenue about five years ago.

“It has been an ongoing issue since we moved here,” said Jarrell. “We have witnessed many, many wrecks, cars up in our neighbor’s yard. The last wreck that we had was a van that was completely overturned right there.”

They are constantly worried about speeding and safety.

“It concerns me for people that have children who might be playing out front, and it also concerns me with all of the neighbors that have to mow,” Jarrell said.

Jarrell says she has reached out to the Hampton Police Department and City of Hampton multiple times.

10 On Your Side spoke with the City of Hampton’s director of public works. He says they are conducting traffic calming measures on nearby Charlton Drive. Those measures include speed signs, tracking data, and working with the police department to monitor speed. He says the city will reach out to Jarrell about speeding on Armistead Avenue.

Jarrell says she’d like to see some changes, like speed bumps or lowering the speed limit, before something tragic happens.

“I really care about the neighborhood and where we live,” said Jarrell. “I’m not doing it just for me, I like to think I’m doing it for the whole neighborhood.”

Her message to those who do speed: “Please just slow down and think about the people that might be in their front yard, or mowing or people that are walking, please just slow down.”

A member of a nearby civic league also told 10 On Your Side that they are seeing speeding issues in their neighborhood and are hoping to see more traffic calming measures.