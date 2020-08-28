Hampton resident floats possible solution for more beachfront parking at Fort Monroe

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Does a state agency need to block off an entire parking lot right next to a public beach access? That’s what beachgoers in Hampton are wondering.

“It’s a prime access point to the beautiful beachfront that we have,” says Toni Weathers, who’s been coming to this section of beach on the bay since childhood.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission uses the lot right next to its offices and doesn’t want anyone else to use it on weekdays until 7 p.m. But Weathers says portable stand-up signs are often left up over the weekends, so people think they can’t park then, either.

“People have to walk at least 200 yards or more with their lawn chairs, their beach chairs, their beach equipment,” she said.

The lot has more than 60 spaces, and fewer than half were in use while 10 On Your Side was there Friday during the late morning.

“You see that a lot of the spots are open and you wonder what if we could just park a little bit closer and maybe (VEC) could move those cars over,” said Lakesha Pickering, who parked across the road in the public lot before coming to the beach with a friend.

VMRC leases the parking lot from Fort Monroe.

“I think that people would be open to talking about solutions to parking out here,” said Phyllis Terrell, the fort’s communications director.

Signs say beach goers will be towed.

“We haven’t towed anyone this summer at all,” Terrell said. “We’re mindful of COVID, VMRC has been very cooperative, they’ve been teleworking. They’re sensitive to the fact they are a state agency and are here to help the public.”

The VMRC vehicles seemed to be grouped mostly near the public beach access, while many of the open spaces were close to the building.

Weathers is suggesting a flip-flop, where VMRC could reserve the spaces near the building and then free up some of the spaces closest to the access point for public parking.

Terrell says there will be discussions with the VMRC and to try to find some sort of win-win solution for this parking lot.

